For financial discipline, BBMP to be brought under special law

The BBMP will soon be brought under the ambit of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act to ensure financial discipline, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Bommai held a meeting on Bengaluru development with ministers, city MLAs and officials for the first time after assuming charge as chief minister. He advised Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to plan projects and schemes within the actual revenue.

Almost two years ago, the state government had given in-principle approval to bring the BBMP under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. Addressing the officials, Bommai said: “We are taking steps to ensure that all projects are conceived keeping in mind the actual revenue.”

The chief minister also directed BBMP and BWSSB officials to continue works undertaken during the tenure of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa. “We will work as a team along with the ministers. Works and projects will be implemented in consultation with all stakeholders. The development works across Bengaluru must gain momentum and shall be completed as per the deadline. There shall not be any scope for corruption,” he cautioned the officials.

He directed the BBMP to convert at least three lakh streetlights into LED lights by the end of 2021. He told the BWSSB to maintain the 8,000 borewells in the 110 villages added to the city limits in 2007.

Bommai acknowledged frequent flash floods in some areas of the city and promised to hold a separate meeting to discuss maintenance of stormwater drains and the possibility of creating a separate authority to repair and maintain 860-kilometre-long arterial and sub-arterial roads.

CM’s orders

* Complete all the pending works of Bengaluru Smart City Limited.

* Speed up works under the CM’s Nava Nagarothana scheme.

* Submit proposals under Phase 3 of the Nagarothana scheme by Oct 2021.

* Complete the pending work on eight flyovers.

* Repair roads damaged during last year’s rains on a priority basis.