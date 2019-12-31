For NY, REVA students caution against drunk driving

Students from the Bengaluru-based REVA University took to the streets of Bengaluru on Monday, driving home the message "Don’t Drink and Drive", especially ahead of the New Year’s eve. Appealing to people in various parts of the central business district dotted with several pubs and restaurants decked up for the New Year bash, the students staged street plays to convey the message.

More than 100 students from the university in different teams, in association with Deccan Herald and Prajavani, caught the attention of the public and motorists as they walked along the busy roads with placards and banners conveying the message on the dangers of drinking and driving.

Considering that more and more youngsters take part in New Year revelry, the students targeted youngsters and appealed to thousands of them not to drink and drive.

Giving details of the activity, Prof Manjunath, Head of the Department of Media Studies, Reva University said, "The awareness initiative was the brainchild of P Shyamaraju, vice-chancellor of Reva University. We specifically chose this date considering that about 3,000 licences are impounded every year during this time for drinking and driving. In some of the cases, motorists have even died."

Krupa Manas, a student from the university said, "Our aim is to promote responsible partying and encourage other alternatives such as hiring a driver, renting a cab or designating a buddy so that no life is jeopardised at the end of the day." While the first batch of students commenced an awareness walkathon from MG Road, the other batch held a similar drive in and around Koramangala area.

All along MG Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle, students walked shouting slogans and carrying the awareness message. A few had even approached cab drivers urging them to wear seat belts and not to take to alcohol while at work. Two-wheeler riders without a helmet were also cautioned about the lurking danger and were urged to wear helmets for their safety.

Students enacted several street plays near MG Road Metro Station that were themed around the effects of drinking and driving on parents and dependent families. The street plays attracted the attention of onlookers and many stood by to listen to the message.