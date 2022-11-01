Former Bengaluru DC J Manjunath gets new posting

The state government-posted IAS officer J Manjunath, who was earlier arrested in a bribery case, has been posted as a special officer and ex-officio joint secretary of the health department on Monday.
Manjunath, the former Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, came out on bail in September.
Other postings are: Shettennavar S B, MD, Hutti Gold Mines Company Ltd; Annies Kanmani Joy, additional commissioner for commercial taxes (enforcement); Charulata Somal, additional resident commissioner, Karnataka Bhavan (New Delhi); Basavarajendra H, joint secretary, skill development; Kavitha S Mannikeri, commissioner, Karnataka Housing Board; Ravi Kumar M R, deputy commissioner, Dakshina Kannada; Vasanthi Amar B V, special DC-3, Bengaluru Urban (North).
