Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka, airlifted to Bengaluru

K Kasturirangan, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), suffered a heart attack on Monday while travelling in Sri Lanka.

Kasturirangan, 82, was airlifted from Colombo to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru for treatment. According to initial information from sources, his condition was stable. However, the hospital bulletin has not officially confirmed this. Acclaimed cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty is monitoring his health, along with a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Kasturirangan has served as chairman of the National Education Policy draft committee, and was a former member of the Rajya Sabha and of the now-defunct Planning Commission of India.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted on Monday, wishing him a speedy recovery.