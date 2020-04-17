Former Karnataka CM's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding amid lockdown draws flak

The wedding of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, which was held in a farm near Bidadi, amid nationwide lockdown on Friday, came under criticism on social media after video footages of the wedding surfaced online.

Twitteratti, who watched the videos, were quick to point out that some guests crowding at the venue were not wearing masks.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Ahead of the wedding, Kumaraswamy had appealed to all his supporters not to turn up at the wedding and had said the event would be held keeping social distancing in mind. While originally the wedding was expected to be held in Ramanagar on a grand scale, it was later decided that it would just be a family affair, in the light of the ensuing pandemic.

Speaking to DH, JD(S) MLC TA Sharavana said no regulations were violated. "None of us have gone to the event. It's just family members of the bride and the groom who have gathered there. The district officials had issued about 40 passes for the family. Everything is being conducted according to what was permitted. The visuals show that on the stage, it is just the Devegowda couple along with the parents of the bride and the groom. Everyone else is standing away."

The MLC added that his daughter's wedding was also scheduled to be held Friday. "When initially the lockdown was announced till April 14 we thought we could still go ahead with a simple family affair. However, it was later extended till May 3. We decided to postpone the wedding for the time being, keeping social distancing in mind. We will consider a suitable date two or three months after the lockdown is lifted," the legislator told DH

