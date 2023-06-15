Four-day mango fair kicks off in Jayanagar

The vibrant and much-anticipated Mango Fair kicked off at the MES Ground in Jayanagar, offering a delightful array of ten mango varieties to enthusiasts. Organised for four days, the event has attracted twenty esteemed mango growers from across the state, all registered with the Karnataka Mango Development and Marketing Board, who have set up stalls to showcase and sell their luscious produce.

With prices ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 200 per kg, mango aficionados can indulge in the flavors of popular choices like Alphonso, Mallika, and Banganapalli, which are flying off the shelves.

Farmers consider the prices to be reasonable and expect good sales as the weekend approaches.

Read | Bengaluru: Waterlogged underpass slows down traffic on Panathur, Balagere roads

Satish Kumar, a mango grower from Koratagere, Tumakuru district, said, "Although the yield has dropped to 35% this year, there is no shortage of fruits due to a drastic decline in exports. The prices are not significantly different from last year."

Some stalls offer unique delicacies made from mangoes, such as mango jalebi, mango holige, mango buns, and more.

Mango farmers attribute the extended mango season this year to climate change.

Syed Javed, a mango grower, said, "Normally, flowering occurs twice a year, but this year we have observed three rounds of flowering, and a few trees are even flowering for the fourth time. The conventional mango flowering season is in November and December when the weather remains moderate. However, this year, we only experienced 5-8 days of moderate weather conditions instead of the usual 20-30 days. The mango board needs to organise workshops to guide us in dealing with these situations."

A source from the mango board said, "The objective is to provide a platform for urban dwellers to directly buy mangoes from farmers, eliminating intermediaries." The fair will be expanded to other areas, the source added.

On the dip in exports, the source said, "Karnataka's mango export is generally low due to high standards that are rarely met by locally grown mangoes. Mangoes grown in our state are susceptible to diseases spread by flies, which hampers meeting export standards. Exports haven't significantly decreased, but there has been a slight dip."

When discussing efforts to assist farmers in addressing the climate crisis, the source said, "We have an advisory committee that issues precautionary measures and guidelines for growers, but the weather remains highly unpredictable."

Approximate price/kg

Alphonso: Rs 140

Mallika: Rs 120

Banganapalli: Rs 80

Dasheri: Rs 150-Rs 200

Imam Pasand: Rs 190

Totapuri: Rs 40

Sindhura: Rs 60

Malgova: Rs 150