Four, including three of family, dead in car crash

Four died and two were injured when their speeding car jumped the median and crashed into an oncoming truck in Sarjapur early on Tuesday morning.

The dead include a two-year-old boy, while a two-year-old girl was among the injured.

The diseased are Anjani Yadav (31), a techie, his wife Neha (28), their two-year-old son Dhruv and their family friend Shubhra Santosh (27).

They hail from Uttar Pradesh and resided in DS Max Layout in Billapur Village at Sarjapur Road. The injured Santosh and his daughter Sanvi are receiving treatment. Santosh is also a techie and a family friend of Anjani.

On Monday evening, Santosh went to meet Anjani with his wife and daughter.

The families later went for dinner to a hotel near Attibele in Anjani’s car. At 12. 45 am, as they were returning, Anjani –who drove the car- over-sped and lost control near Confident Apartment at Attibele-Sarjapur Road.

The whizzing car smashed down the median, bounded into the opposite lane and hit the oncoming truck. The impact crushed the front of the car, killing four of the six passengers on the spot.

Passersby alerted the Sarjapur police, who hastened to the spot, pulled the bodies out of the wreckage and moved them to hospital. Doctors declared Anjani, Neha, Dhruv and Shubhra brought dead and are treating Sanjay and his daughter.

Sarjapur police have registered a case of death due to negligence and are probing the mishap further.