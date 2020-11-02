Four injured as bus moves by itself, ploughs into eatery

Three people and the driver escaped with injuries when a minibus belonging to a travel agency crashed into a restaurant near Sadashivanagar, North Bengaluru, on Saturday evening.

Sadashivanagar police have arrested the driver, Preetish, 38, for negligent driving and are further investigating the case. The incident, caught on a CCTV camera, went viral on social media on Sunday.

A senior police officer said Preetish, driving a minibus belonging to a private travel agency, had pulled in at 4.15 pm for passengers to get down, while a few also boarded the bus. He was going towards Dattatreya junction from Malleswaram.

After going some distance, the driver stopped the bus and got down, but the bus began to move.

Preetish tried jumping into the bus but lost control. The bus barrelled into the parked vehicles and crashed into the restaurant.

Three customers of the restaurant standing outside were injured in the incident. Police suspect at least 40 people had a close shave, while the out of control bus damaged four bikes and a car. People caught Preetish and handed him to the Sadashivanagar police.

During interrogation, he told police that the incident happened because of brake failure. Police found that Preetish did not possess a valid driving licence.