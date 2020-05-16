Fourteen more coronavirus cases in Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar

Bengaluru's third major coronavirus cluster at historic Shivaji Nagar expanded further by 14 new cases on Saturday. This takes the total number of cases in the beleaguered ward to 29.

Saturday’s cases include men, ranging from the age of 20 to 50.

Dr Sidappaji, BBMP Health Officer, East Zone said that all the individuals are primarily migrants from other parts of the country such as Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and were employed in various professions such as security guards, hotel and restaurant workers.

The first case in the cluster was discovered on May 5, when a Patient 653, a 34-year-old housekeeper at a hotel on Chandini Chowk Road, tested positive for the disease. He was infected after coming into contact with Patient 420, a 28-year-old nurse employed at Shifa Hospital.

Since then, a steady stream of cases have emerged from the small, nondescript four-storey residential building where Patient 653 was living, just up the road.

“In this medium-sized building, 73 people were living, with as many as seven people in a single room,” said Dr Sidappaji, speculating that the building was densely populated because of low rent.

The building has now been closed and all the inhabitants have been moved to isolation where they have been tested.

The doctor added that all primary and secondary contacts of Patient 653 are expected to turn positive.

However, he expressed doubts about whether the disease had spread to residents of accompanying buildings, saying that the cluster was caught in time.

All of the infected men are said to be asymptomatic and appear to be in perfect health.

Three Clusters Account for Half

Together, these three clusters account for 51.08 per cent (or 118 cases) of all COVID-19 cases reported in the city so far.

By sheer growth percentage rates, the Shivaji Nagar cluster joins the city’s Hongasandra cluster, which saw 32 cases emerge over a four-day period from April 22 to April 25, followed by an additional five cases on May 9.

In terms of sheer numbers, however, Padarayanapura is unrivaled, with 54 cases (according to the BBMP Covid War Room) reported steadily from April 7 to May 14.