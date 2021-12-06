Free BMTC passes for construction workers

The BMTC, in collaboration with the Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board, is issuing Sahayahasta bus passes to construction workers registered with the board.

Workers have to submit copies of the registered identity card issued by the board and Aadhaar card, and two stamp-size photogaphs to get the passes.

The Sahayahasta passes will be issued at 20 places, including the Kempegowda bus station and the bus terminals at Shivajinagar, Yeshwantpur, Banashakari, Vijayanagar, Whitefield, Shanthinagar, Domlur, Kengeri, Jayanagar, Koramangala, and at the board itself, a press release said.