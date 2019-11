Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday spoke about the State government's plan to provide free internet to people in Bengaluru city by installing WiFi hotspots at different parts of the city.

While speaking to media persons, he said, "Free high-speed internet for one hour each day to be provided across Bengaluru. It requires nine months for implementation of the project. Any company, interested in providing this facility of free internet, is welcome."