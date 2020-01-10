Free Kashmir row: Anticipatory bail granted to girl

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 10 2020, 22:49pm ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2020, 22:49pm ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH)

 A city court has granted anticipatory bail for a girl, who allegedly displayed 'Free Kashmir' placard, during a protest at University of Mysore campus recently.

The girl, also a former student of UoM, had moved bail application as Jayalakshmipuram Police registered suo moto case under IPC Section 124A. 
 
She had allegedly displayed the placard during a protest called by UoM Researchers Association and other organisations to oppose the attack on the students and teaching faculty of JNU, Delhi.

 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
University of Mysore
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jammu and Kashmir
Karnataka
anticipatory bail
Comments (+)
 