Free Kashmir row: Anticipatory bail granted to girl

A city court has granted anticipatory bail for a girl, who allegedly displayed 'Free Kashmir' placard, during a protest at University of Mysore campus recently.

The girl, also a former student of UoM, had moved bail application as Jayalakshmipuram Police registered suo moto case under IPC Section 124A.

She had allegedly displayed the placard during a protest called by UoM Researchers Association and other organisations to oppose the attack on the students and teaching faculty of JNU, Delhi.