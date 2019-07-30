Free Thai 'Visa on Arrival' for tourists till Oct 31

As Thai Airways completed 15 years of service to Bengaluru serving 1.1 million passengers, it beckoned Indian tourists with this reminder of an ongoing offer: Free Visa on Arrival, available till October 31, 2019.

Thailand has proposed to boost the air connectivity further and receive two million Indian tourists this year. By 2030, this flow is expected to increase to 10 million, as Thai Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi said at an event here to mark the 15th year.

Currently, Thai Airways operates non-stop flights daily between Bangkok and the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here. The current fleet of wide-bodied aircraft operated by the Airways include Boeing 777-200 on weekdays and 777-300/777-300 ER on weekends.

Recently, the airways had received two Skytrax Awards for the World’s Best Airline Lounge Spa and the Best Airline Staff in Asia at the Skytrax 2019 World Airline Awards Ceremony. This event was held at the Paris le Bourget Exhibition Centre, Musee de l’Air de l’Espace, Paris Airshow, Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

To mark the airways' 15th year of service to Bengaluru, an event was held on Friday featuring a Thai dance performance, presentations on the airways and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). There were three lucky draws with free tickets and accommodation to Phuket and Bali.