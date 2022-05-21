Freedom Park parking facility: BBMP opts for revenue-sharing model  

Struggling to operationalise the giant Freedom Park parking lot six months after completion, the BBMP is planning to opt for a revenue-sharing model instead of fixed reserve price.

Sources said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is floating a new tender with the shift to the new revenue model.

“The bidders were wary of the number of people who would opt to use the parking lot since it is a newly constructed facility. Hence, we have now decided to go with a revenue-sharing model where the bidder, who will operate and maintain the facility, will only retain a part of the revenue as service charge and deposit the remaining revenue to the BBMP,” a senior BBMP official said, adding that the tender will be awarded to the lowest bidder.

Three previous tenders floated by the Palike failed to attract suitable bidders. They then requested the BBMP to slash the base price from Rs 4.5 crore to Rs 2 crore, besides declaring the lanes adjacent to the parking lot as a ‘no parking zone’.

“Since there are not many designated parking spots in the adjoining lanes, we have already asked the Bengaluru Traffic Police to mark these spots as ‘no parking zones’,” the official said.

While confident that the new tender would attract bidders, officials are also working on a mechanism to ensure the service provider records the exact revenue generated out of the facility.

“We must ensure they don’t project a lower revenue. We are working on the finer details,” the official said.

Work on the Rs 80-crore facility, which began in 2017, missed multiple deadlines, but was eventually completed in November 2021.