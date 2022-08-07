Frequency of first, last metro reduced

The frequency of the morning and late night metro trains has been further reduced. According to a statement issued by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), with effect from August 8 the trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes’ interval instead of the present 20 minutes, between 5 am and 6 am and between 10 pm and 11 pm for better travel for passengers.
Before 6 am and after 10 pm, metro train passengers had to wait for a maximum of 20 minutes at the stations.
