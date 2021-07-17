From fat to fit: 400 Karnataka State Reserve Police personnel shed extra flab, 100 quit tobacco, alcohol

More than 400 personnel of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have shed extra flab in two months under a regimen that aims to make reserve cops on top of their physical fitness. The police officers have received a pat on the back for their efforts.

In March, the KSRP launched the physical exercise regimen and set a two-month deadline for more than 1,000 of its overweight/obese officers to lose weight.

The KSRP went out of its way to help the personnel meet the deadline. It rolled out rigorous physical training modules and hired dieticians. DH carried a news report about the initiative on May 3.

The efforts have paid off. Out of the 1,000 personnel, at least 400 have shed more than 10 kilograms of body weight each.

Another 100 officers have quit smoking and alcohol, said Alok Kumar, the KSRP's Additional Director General of Police.

On Friday, the KSRP awarded them certificates of appreciation at a service parade held in Koramangala.

The parade was followed by an in-person evaluation of the KSRP’s flagship projects by Kumar.

'We learnt our lessons'

"The KSRP plays a major role in the state police force. We lost several of our men to the pandemic and learnt our lessons. The challenge was to keep the existing members physically and mentally fit. I am happy that all of them have realised the importance of health and are now focusing on the wellbeing of their families, too,” Kumar said.