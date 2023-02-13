From gift shops to hotels, businesses embrace the love this Valentine's Day   

With Valentine’s Day just a day away, businesses are hard at work to create unique gifts and unmatched deals.

Runa Ray, a sustainable luxury designer, noted that her clients usually ask for customised trinkets to gift loved ones a lot more than special outfits to celebrate the special day.

She noted that close to 2,500 customisation orders were for corporate events that fell on the same day, including a company that asked for little heart brooches made of recycled cotton for its employees.

Runa has received close to 60 personal customisation orders, the most interesting of which was for a family, she noted. "The husband, wife, and daughter were all born on February 14. They've asked for customised clothes for a lavish party they are throwing in Coimbatore," she said.

Paresh Lamba of men's designer wear brand Paresh Lamba Signatures noted that while no special orders have come in for Tuesday, many women have picked up gift vouchers and customised clothing articles for the men in their lives.

Valentine's Day is synonymous with special desserts, so there are several orders for customisations there too. "We have more than 10 personal customised orders for Valentine's Day, ranging from cream tarts to cupcakes and full cakes," said Joonie Tan, pastry artist at Lavonne, a cafe.

Besides those customisations, Joonie has a standard valentine's product, which, this year, happens to be a mini-cake with a stencil design.

Sarada of Butter Side Up, a customised cake business, said while many orders came in for February 14, not all of them are for Valentine’s Day. "We get many corporate orders because of where we are situated (in Belandur) and also because that is largely our target market,” she added.

Apart from 10 customised cakes for February 14, which include birthday cakes, Sarada has orders for about a 1,000 cupcakes for four corporate events.

Hotels are also gearing up to welcome couples for lavish dinners.

Hotel Oberoi is getting bookings for their special Valentine's Day gala dinner, according to Pinky Padmaraj, senior manager, Communications and Marketing. "Almost 60% of the spots for the dinner have been booked and I expect more bookings in the last minute," said Pinky.