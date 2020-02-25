From Malpe to Mumbai: Gangster Ravi Pujari’s tale

Hailing from a small hamlet near Malpe in the coastal district of Udupi, Ravi Prakash Pujari was sucked into the underworld after landing in Mumbai in his younger days.

Initiated into the world of crime in his 20s, Pujari carved a name for himself with his criminal acts. His underworld links flourished after he committed a murder in Andheri. He grew close to gangster Chhota Rajan, who was earlier working with Dawood Ibrahim.

After Chhota Rajan and Dawood split, Pujari also parted ways with the duo. He was involved in another murder in 1994; the victim was said to be close to Dawood.

Pujari was on the run since 1994, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Amar Kumar Pandey said.

Pujari first went to Nepal. He then built a team, mainly staying in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Pujari started targeting businessmen, film stars, developers and politicians with the help of this gang.

Apart from Bengaluru, many cases are registered against him in the coastal districts. He carried out seven shootouts in the state, of which three turned fatal.

In Bengaluru, Pujari was involved in the murder of builder Subbaraju in 2001. In 2007, he killed the receptionist and driver of Shamiulla (Shabnam Developers). He attacked UTV's office in Indiranagar, in 2009. In 2010, Pujari’s men carried out a shootout on Mantri Developers' office on Vittal Mallya Road.

Though Pujari was on the run, he continued to issue threats and meddled in politics, Pandey said.