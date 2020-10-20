From Oct 22, you will have to wait longer for Bengaluru metro

The BMRCL will reduce the frequency of metro trains from Thursday, making commuters wait for six minutes instead of the existing five minutes during the peak hours. During holidays, commuters may have to wait eight to 12 minutes for the train.

From September 7, when BMRCL resumed operations, trains have been arriving at five-minute intervals between 8 am and 11 am and 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm. During the rest of the day, trains were operated at 10-minute intervals.

Officials have brought down the frequency after studying the travel demand for over a month. They are limiting the five-minute frequency to two hours a day (9 am to 10 am and 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm).

The frequency will be at six minutes during the 8 am-9 am and 10 am-11 am slots and 4.30 pm-5.30 pm and 6.30 pm-8 pm slots. It will further stretch to 12 minutes during the off-peak hours.

On Sundays and general holidays, trains will run at eight-minute intervals in the 10 am-12 pm and 5 pm-7 pm slots. For the rest of the day, it will run at a 12-minute interval.

Officials said additional trains will be deployed if the travel demand surges.