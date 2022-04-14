Fruit vendor electrocuted during rains in Bengaluru

A fruit vendor was electrocuted during the heavy rains in West Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, police said.

Vasanth (21) is suspected to have died as he had parked his pushcart too close to an electricity pole in BCC Layout, off West of Chord Road, around 5.30 pm.

Vasanth, a resident of Mangammanapalya, was among a group of fruit vendors doing business in BCC Layout. He usually parked his pushcart next to the pole.

Local residents alleged that an electric wire was cut at the spot where Vasanth had parked his pushcart and he came in contact with the wire.

Some residents told the police that Vasanth may have accidentally touched the earthing wire of the electricity pole.

A police inspection after 6 pm found that the pushcart was almost attached to the pole but didn't find any electric wire that was cut because it was dark.

"By the time we reached the spot, Bescom workers had turned off the power supply. It was already dark, and we couldn't find the electric wire that was cut," a senior police officer said.

"Before alerting us and Bescom, locals had asked bystanders not to go near the pushcart and prevented more people from coming in contact with the pole."

Check out the latest videos from DH: