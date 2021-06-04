Full betting money on races can’t be taxed: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the Union government’s rules to tax the whole of the betting amount in Bangalore Turf Club and Mysore Race Club Ltd.

A bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna gave the direction after hearing a petition by the two clubs, challenging the rules to bring the entire betting amount into the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

The amendments inserting Rule 31A (3) into the CGST rules are ultra vires, the bench declared and quashed the KGST Rule 31A insofar as it concerns the petitioners.

In its order, the bench said the two clubs operated like stockbrokers or travel agents by taking commissions. Therefore, GST can't be imposed on the full bet amount.

The petitioners had argued that tax can be imposed on commission only and not on the entire bet amount.