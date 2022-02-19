Furniture Fair to be held from Feb 18 to 21

A furniture expo will be held from February 18 to 21, 2022 at the Tripura Vasini Palace Ground, near Mekhri Circle, in Bengaluru. The expo will showcase a collection of modern furniture and interior decorations.
The collections will include home and office furniture including sofa sets and recliners.
The 4-day exhibition will be open to the public from morning till evening.
