Furniture Fair to be held from Feb 18 to 21

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 19 2022, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 07:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

A furniture expo will be held from February 18 to 21, 2022 at the Tripura Vasini Palace Ground, near Mekhri Circle, in Bengaluru. The expo will showcase a collection of modern furniture and interior decorations.

The collections will include home and office furniture including sofa sets and recliners.

The 4-day exhibition will be open to the public from morning till evening.

