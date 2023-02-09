G20: India to tweak ecological restoration methodology

G20: India to upgrade ecological restoration methodology

Bivash Ranjan, Additional Director General (Forest), added that the goals of restoration have now been enhanced to include bringing back the fauna as well

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Feb 09 2023, 17:00 ist
  updated: Feb 09 2023, 17:00 ist
Posters of the 1st Environment and Climate Sustainability working group meeting under India’s G20 Presidency in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

India will phase out monoculture plantation and upgrade its afforestation and forest restoration methodology by incorporating better practices followed in the G20 countries, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) said on Thursday.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the first meeting of the G20's Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG), Director General, Forests and Special Secretary at MoEF C P Goyal said. 

To a question on the monoculture plantation doing more harm to envirionment, Goyal noted that restoration of forests and other degraded areas was one of the key focus areas at the ECSWG. "Previously, a lot many areas were coming under monoculture. We are now trying to adopt a holistic approach. Today Turkiye made a beutiful presentation about the restoration. We will learn from other countries about effective interventions," he said.

Bivash Ranjan, Additional Director General (Forest), added that the goals of restoration have now been enhanced to include bringing back the fauna as well. "Restoration was initially aimed at greening the area. Now, we are focusing on ecological restoration. Bringing back the largest fauna in that particular ecosystem is the actual ecological restoration," he added.
 

G20
Bengaluru
afforestation
Climate Change

