Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

In honour of Pride Month, Game Point organised the first-ever Queer Badminton League over the weekend to encourage the participation of queer people in sport.

Held at Playzone, Indiranagar, on June 24 and 25, the league saw fierce competition among a diverse pool of players in six teams owned by queer groups and businesses. The final match between E-City Eagles and Whitefield Whales saw the latter win 7-3.

The objective of the league was to unite individuals within the queer community, who have been marginalised from participating in sports, fostering a sports-oriented culture among them.

“Sometimes, there is a lack of confidence (in LGBTQ+ people) around sport. Our idea is to increase the level of confidence around sport and to get more people to participate because it is a way of building a sense of community,” said Arvind, lawyer and member of the organising committee.

The league creates a safe space for queer people to practise and showcase their skills in sport, said one of the organisers.

The league was attended by Akkai Padmashali, Nisha Millet and Saswati Sen.