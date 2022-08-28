Ganesh Chaturthi: Police chief warns eve-teasers, mischief-makers

The city police chief has warned people against indulging in eve teasing or any other mischievous activities during the Ganesha festival.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police C H Pratap Reddy has asked people to call the police control room (112) or inform the nearest police if anyone falls victim to eve-teasing.

Police urged people to bring to their notice mischievous activities during Ganesha festival in the programmes organised at various venues across the city and during procession or immersion of idols.

Also Read | Police inspect rowdies’ houses ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Reddy said people must use microphones and speakers during the celebration according to the guidelines issued by the government and adhere to the directions of the High Court.

Authorities have asked organisations and mandalis installing Ganesha idols to provide details of their members to the respective police station. If any cultural programmes are organised, the respective organisations or individuals must provide details and take permission. This is to avoid any untoward incident, Reddy said, adding that organisations and mandalis must deploy their members at all times at the venue where the idol is installed and ensure nothing goes wrong.

The city police have tightened security in and around Idgah Maidan ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi. They have already restricted entry to the ground. Reddy had a meeting with all the DCP’s in this regard and apprised them about security measures to be taken for the upcoming festival.