Ganesha festival at Idgah: Decision on Aug 30, says minister

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Saturday that the government would take a final decision on August 30 on allowing Ganesha festival to be celebrated at the Idgah ground in Chamarajpet.

Ashoka, who visited the ground and held talks with locals alongside Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, said one option is for the government itself to organise the festival.

"I met groups that want to celebrate the Ganesha festival in survey number 40 of Chamarajpet. Their only demand is that the festival should be celebrated. They are okay with the government itself organising it," Ashoka told reporters.

"In any case, a decision will be taken on August 30. I have decided to wait two more days to see if there are any objections or further applications from the public," he said.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications seeking use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet for religious and cultural activities.

"Petitioners such as the Waqf Board are moving an appeal on Monday. The government has already filed a caveat before the Supreme Court," Ashoka pointed out.

The government, Ashoka said, is likely to fix the number of pandals, prescribe the arrangements in terms of decoration, music among other conditions. "We want the festival to happen peacefully. We will check the precedents of the organisers to make sure there is no trouble," he said.

The minister said he has asked all Ganesha festival applicants to arrive at a consensus on the duration of the celebration. "Some have sought one day, some 11 days," he said.

The 1964 Supreme Court judgement allowing namaz to be offered on the Idgah ground twice a year will continue, he said.

"I am in a chakravyuha (labyrinth). On one side, there is pressure from those who want to celebrate the Ganesha festival. On the other side, there is the 1964 SC order, a HC single bench and double bench orders," Ashoka deadpanned.