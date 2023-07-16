Gang tails car for 6 km, robs businessman of Rs 50 lakh in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two men linked to a robbery reported in western Bengaluru on July 13. The duo was apprehended, and the police seized Rs 44 lakh and a Suzuki Access.
The arrested suspects are Imran of Shamanna Layout and Riyaz from JJ Nagar.
On July 13, four men intercepted a Volkswagen Polo near Hosagudadahalli. They assaulted the driver, Lokesh, a real-estate businessman, and fled with Rs 50 lakh stored in the car's boot. They were following the car for over 6 km.
Also Read | Head constable demands Rs 2.5L to bail out scam-accused in Bengaluru; Lokayukta cops nab him
"The suspects followed the car all the way from Shanthinagar. We went through the CCTV footage to track them down," a police officer said.
"It appears to be a well-planned robbery. We are questioning the suspects and hunting for two of their accomplices," the officer added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Take steps to make drinking water safe
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title
Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends
Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals
Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated
Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free
All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift
How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi
Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday