Gang tails car for 6 km, robs businessman of Rs 50 lakh in Bengaluru

The arrested suspects are Imran of Shamanna Layout and Riyaz from JJ Nagar. 

  • Jul 16 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 02:13 ist
Police have arrested two men linked to a robbery reported in western Bengaluru on July 13. The duo was apprehended, and the police seized Rs 44 lakh and a Suzuki Access.

On July 13, four men intercepted a Volkswagen Polo near Hosagudadahalli. They assaulted the driver, Lokesh, a real-estate businessman, and fled with Rs 50 lakh stored in the car's boot. They were following the car for over 6 km.

"The suspects followed the car all the way from Shanthinagar. We went through the CCTV footage to track them down," a police officer said. 

"It appears to be a well-planned robbery. We are questioning the suspects and hunting for two of their accomplices," the officer added. 

