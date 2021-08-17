Gas geyser explodes in dead of night, sound heard 1 km away

An elderly couple suffered burn injuries when a gas geyser reportedly exploded at their home in RPC Layout, West Bengaluru, in the early hours of Monday. The blast sound was heard almost one kilometre away and caused widespread panic in the area, police said.

The blast occurred on the first floor of a three-storied building around 1 am, gutting household materials and shattering windowpanes. There was no damage to the walls though. The loud sound of the blast panicked area residents so much that many ran out of their homes.

Pushpavathamma, 70, and her 74-year-old husband Surya Narayana Shetty, who live on the first floor, had no clue as to what had happened. Their son, who lives on the second floor with his family, rushed down to their rescue. Pushpavathamma suffered severe burn injuries and is undergoing treatment in hospital. Her husband escaped with minor wounds.

Police personnel and firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire before it could spread to other buildings. It took them a while to figure out how the blast had occurred. It was only after they checked the bathroom that they found the geyser had broken into pieces and sparks of fire emitting from it. A further examination showed that an LPG cylinder connected to the geyser had leaked.