Girinath to helm BBMP amid Covid threat, looming monsoon  

In a major bureaucratic rejig, the 1983-batch IAS officer Tushar Girinath has been appointed BBMP Chief Commissioner, at a time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

Gaurav Gupta, posted as Chief Commissioner exactly a year ago and as BBMP administrator six month prior to that, has been shifted to head the infrastructure development department.

V Ponnuraj, Secretary to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been appointed Secretary DPAR (E-Governance) with concurrent charge as head of the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd.

Besides the Covid threat, Girinath should also get his men and machinery ready to tackle the oncoming monsoon rains that threatens to create havoc in the city without proper stormwater drains.

Any reforms to fix the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), notorious for its slip-ups in accountability and efficiency, would bring plaudits to the government.

Gupta oversaw the civic body as two Covid waves crashed the city and a series of road fatalities grabbed headlines.

Besides his accessibility to the media, Gupta also oversaw the completion of 100 kms of white-topping in record time.

New postings

Some of the IAS officers with new postings: T K Anil Kumar (Revenue Department), Manoj Jain (Labor Department), Khushboo G Chowdhary (Deputy Resident Commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi),

Cap D Rajendra K (Secretary at Karnataka Public Service Commission) and Hiremath MG (MD of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation).