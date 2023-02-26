Girl drowns after falling into water-filled lift pit at construction site in Bengaluru

A six-year-old girl reportedly fell into a water-filled lift pit and drowned on the premises of a five-storey under-construction building in Sultanpet near K R Market on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Maheshwari, a resident of Kadusonnapanahalli. She was the daughter of Mallappa. Mallappa, his wife and two daughters, including Maheshwari, had come to Victoria Hospital to visit one of their relatives, who was undergoing treatment. In the afternoon, they went to the under- construction building, where one of their relatives Umesh was working. Umesh stayed in a shed on the construction site.

Mallappa and his family spent a few hours talking to each other and had snacks and coffee. When they were busy talking, Maheshwari went out of the shed to play. Around 6.30 pm, they realised that Maheshwari was outside for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Mallappa’s wife went to check on her daughter and didn’t find her.

However, the family members found Maheshwari’s head in the lift pit, filled with water. They immediately brought her out and tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation. As Maheshwari didn’t respond they rushed her to a private hospital on Nrupathunga Road, where the doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The hospital sent a medico-legal case alert to police at around 8.30 pm. The City Market police rushed to the hospital as well as to the construction site and collected details.

“Based on Mallappa’s complaint, we have registered a case of negligence leading to death against the building owner and the engineer,” a senior police officer said.

Mallappa has alleged that no safety measures were taken to close the pit and hence his daughter fell into it and died, he added.