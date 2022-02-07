Glitch disrupts Bengaluru metro operations on Monday morning

Metro train operations were disrupted for nearly an hour on a part of the Purple Line on Monday morning.

Officials said a technical problem at Magadi Road station led to cancellation of trips between 9.10 and 10.30 at several stations, requiring officials to run additional trains to clear the peak hour rush.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said after the glitch, passengers were deboarded from four trains at MG Road. Similarly, deboarding was done at Magadi Road due to a faulty train.

Additional trains were run from Vijayanagar and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station to clear the crowds. Normalcy was restored at 10.30 am.

