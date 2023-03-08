Global arrival survey names KIA best airport

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2023, 03:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 05:53 ist
Kempegowda International Airport. Credit: DH Photo

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been recognised as the best airport at the ACI’s ASQ Arrival Survey Globally for the year 2022, by the Airports Council International (ACI) World.

ASQ is a leading airport customer experience measurement, based on live research via surveys gathered at airports from the travellers.

KIA emerged as the winner among 15 participating airports worldwide, an official statement said.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said the recognition validated the commitment of the KIA team and thanked the passengers and the immigration, customs and CISF personnel at the airport for enabling what he called a “seamless arrival process”.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World, said the awards, selected by passengers, are powered by the airport community, which includes airport employees and other stakeholders. 

Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

