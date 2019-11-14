GoAir's dangerous take-off, mishap averted at KIA

A major mishap was averted at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Monday as a GoAir Airbus A320 flight with 180 passengers on board executed a dangerous take-off just after landing. The flight had veered off the runway into a grass patch after touchdown.

Aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The GoAir Nagpur-Bengaluru flight G8-811 was flown by an expat pilot, who has been placed on suspension.

Although the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had given the go-ahead to land on runway 09, bad weather and poor visibility reportedly made landing tough. The pilot could not maneouvre the plane safely on the runway and it veered off onto a grass strip on one side of the runway.

It was at this point that the pilot opted for a go-around, a procedure adopted when safe-landing is ruled out. The engine speed was increased and the flight took off again. Lifting off, the flight was held over the airport for visibility to improve. However, it was eventually diverted to Hyderabad.

None of the passengers were hurt in the incident. But the aircraft grew has been grounded.

On inspection after landing at Hyderabad, DGCA officials found mud deposits on the landing gear. This was proof of the aircraft rolling on an unpaved surface. Blades of grass on the gear were further evidence. The aircraft is now grounded and a detailed probe of its digital flight recorder data is in progress.

Hundreds of flights are disrupted between November and February every year at KIA as the existing runway is equipped only with a CAT-1 Instrument Landing System (ILS). However, Monday's incident is the first such development in recent years.

Just a day before, on Sunday, as many as 130 flights were affected at the airport with many arrivals and departure delays triggering massive problems for both airlines and passengers.

Similar conditions at the Mangaluru airport in July had forced an Air India Express flight to make a tricky landing. The flight had veered off the taxiway, skidding onto a patch of grass. However, the passengers and crew were safe.