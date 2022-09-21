Gopinath Plot: MLA reveals decades-long land scam of Bengaluru

Former Congress minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday blew the lid off of a major scam involving 23 acres of precious land in Bengaluru on which the government has not acted for at least five months.

Gowda, the Byatarayanapura MLA, said the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner submitted a report on the land scam in April 2022.

"It's as if real life is more imaginary than cinema," Gowda said, describing the scam in the Assembly.

The scam revolves around the family of one K Gopinath and the land that belonged to them in Laggere.

"In 1976, the urban land ceiling law was introduced. Any land above the ceiling was considered as excess, which the government took possession of. Excess land held by Gopinath's family measuring 16.10 acres, including 4.10 acres of kharab, was taken over by the government in 1981. It was given to the slum board to construct houses," Gowda said.

"The family appealed against this before a tribunal that ruled in favour of the government. They went to the High Court, which also ruled in favour of the government," he pointed out.

The urban land ceiling law was repealed in 1999, following which Gopinath's family approached the government seeking compensation. "However, for all legal purposes, the government's acquisition was final and land once acquired cannot be returned. Still, in 2009, 4.20 acres of land was returned saying it was vacant. The government order stipulated that the land owner should not seek any other compensation," Gowda said.

In all, Gowda said Gopinath's family got 5.10 acres, inclusive of an adjoining kharab land that they took possession of. "They formed sites on this land," he said.

"After all this, the family gave an application saying he got only 4.20 acres in lieu of 16.10 acres that he lost. In 2010, he sought alternate land. The government gave 11.30 acres in my constituency," Gowda said, adding that the land was again used to form sites. "The layout was named Gopinnath Plot."

Gowda read out a High Court order to say that Gopinath had already been compensated. "The HC, while ordering an inquiry, said alternate land shouldn't be given. Still, the Yelahanka tahsildar passed an order saying 11.30 acres should be identified," he said. "As per the inquiry report, Gopinath lost just 2.30 acres. In return, he took 23 acres," he said, demanding criminal cases to be booked.

Revenue Minsiter R Ashoka assured the Assembly that steps would be taken to "save" the government land in question.