Got over 10 traffic cases? Score 60% in test to get vehicle back

Rather than merely penalising traffic violators, police have decided to identify repeat offenders and train them in traffic rules.

The decision comes after traffic violations increased alarmingly. Police are seizing vehicles with more than 10 violations, and hand them over to the owners only if they score 60% in a test on traffic rules. Those scoring below 60% will have to take awareness training on traffic rules at the Traffic Training and Road Safety Institute in Thanisandra, and will be given certificates, a senior officer said. The new awareness and training method has been implemented under the guidance of B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East) Narayana M said that many motorists violated traffic rules despite holding valid licences. This leads to accidents in which many innocent people die. “We’re identifying repeat offenders and giving them training so that there’ll be awareness among motorists,” he said.

Motorists are trained by the staff of Honda company is respecting traffic signals and wearing a helmet, among other things. They will be given scores based on their performance, he added. Last week, 108 motorists were trained.