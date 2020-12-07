Government keen on holding polls in 243 BBMP wards: R Ashoka

The state government is keen on holding BBMP elections to 243 wards and a separate bill will be passed in the upcoming legislative session to facilitate it, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that if the bill was passed during the upcoming session, the government would not have to go to the Supreme Court to appeal against the high court ruling. Just last week, the high court had ordered the state election commission to hold elections to the existing 198 BBMP wards and notify the polls within six weeks.

The term of the BBMP’s last council ended on September 10 but the government has withheld the elections citing the need to delimit wards.

Ashoka noted that passing the BBMP bill would increase the number of wards to 243 and hold the elections accordingly, adding that consultations were going on with legal experts.

The BBMP bill was drafted by a joint select committee of the legislature that was formed to discuss the need for a separate law to govern Bengaluru.

At present, Bengaluru and all other cities are governed by the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act.

The draft bill also extends the BBMP mayor’s tenure to two-and-a-half years and raises the number of BBMP zones from eight to 12 or 15.