Government mulls Indo-French institute in BCU

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 09 2021, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 02:14 ist
Bengaluru City University. Credit: DH Photo

The Consular General of France for Bengaluru met the state higher education minister and expressed interest to set up an Indo-French campus institute. 

Thierry Berthelot met Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and discussed setting up the institute at the Bengaluru Central University (BCU).

“France is interested to offer courses under health, which include biotech to Artificial Intelligence, drugs and health products, pharmaceutical management and advanced pharmaceutical engineering.

“Under the Industry 4.0 category, it wishes to commence courses of cyber security, data analytics, machine learning, etc. Under the ecology category, it wants to commence courses of biodiversity, climate change and greener economy,” Narayan told reporters after the meeting. “Those who study the above courses will be awarded joint (Indo-French) degrees.”

Under the collaboration, the curriculum content and pedagogy will be aligned to the industry needs.

bengaluru city university
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

