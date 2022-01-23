Government panel seeks feedback on RTCs

A committee set up by the government to streamline the four state-owned road transport corporations (RTCs) has sought feedback from commuters and the general public regarding the transport services.

The one-man committee headed by M R Sreenivasa Murthy said suggestions for improvement in the services of KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC can be sent to the chief public relations officer, KSRTC, or emailed to cpro@ksrtc.org. The last date to do the same is January 31.

