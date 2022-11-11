Govt believes in speed unlike previous regimes: PM Modi

Govt believes in speed and scale, unlike previous regimes, says PM Modi

He also stressed that along with physical infrastructure, social infrastructure needs to be strengthened

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 11 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 15:27 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government believes speed as India's aspiration and scale as its strength.

He also stressed that along with physical infrastructure, social infrastructure needs to be strengthened. "Earlier governments believed speed is a luxury and scale a risk, but we changed it, we believe speed as India's aspiration and scale as India's strength," Modi said.

He was addressing a public meeting after unveiling a 108-feet tall statue of Bengaluru founder 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda and inaugurating terminal 2 of the international airport near here.

Also Read | PM inaugurates swanky Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport

Noting that India is known across the world for start-ups and Bengaluru has a huge role in this, the PM said, "Bengaluru represents start-up spirit, which puts India in a separate league."

Listing various achievements of Karnataka, including that it is at the forefront of electric vehicle manufacturing, he said, the State is progressing with the strength of "double engine..." Modi also noted that the world is admiring the strides India has made in the digital payments system.

Speaking about the 'Vande Bharat Express', which he flagged off here on Friday, he said it is a symbol that India has now left the days of stagnation behind.

