Govt brought in CAA to divide Hindus & Muslims: Experts

The Union government is creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims with the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment Act, according to Bapu Heddur Shetty, a socialist.

Speaking at a discussion held by the Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha Hagu Hasiru Sene in the city on Saturday, he said there was a crusade between Muslims and Christians over 600 years. The CAA wants to bring a similar rift between the Hindus and Muslims in the country.

"There are fundamentalists in both communities. So are there rationalists on either side. The need of the hour is to ensure that there is no communal clash," he said.

He said India was home to multiple communities and no single ideology can be imposed. "Youth coming out in such large numbers to protest gives us an assurance that the country's future is in safe hands," he added.

"The BJP has lost elections in several states. The people of this country have given a mandate with a hint that there must be unity," he said.

Senior advocate Prof Ravikumar, who spoke on the occasion, said: "The Constitution does not favour any religion. Giving citizenship to someone based on their religion is a move that is against the basic premise of our Constitution. The BJP wants to (eliminate) the principles of equality."