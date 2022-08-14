'Govt hospitals must allot beds for Covid cases'

Given the rise in Covid-19 cases, the State Health Department has directed two government hospitals to reserve at least 50 beds for Covid patients.

The Department's circular to CV Raman General Hospital, Indiranagar, and Atal Bihar Vajpayee Medical College Hospital, Shivajinagar, says these beds should include general, oxygenated and ventilator beds.

Hospital admissions would reduce the risk of death among vulnerable groups, says the circular. The two hospitals have to alert the department about compliance by August 16.