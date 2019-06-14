Govt panel wants IMA school to run without hiccups

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has instructed the Department of Primary and Secondary Education to take the necessary steps to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of Government VK Obaidullah School that was adopted by the IMA Group.

The commission's chairperson, Anthony Sebastian, and other members visited the school on Thursday and directed the Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Bengaluru North, to ensure that the school functions without any hurdle.

"We have instructed the officials concerned not to close down the school just because of the shortage of teachers. It's the responsibility of the department to appoint teachers and ensure the functioning of the school," Sebastian said.

The school, which had declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday citing the shortage of teachers, will reopen on Friday. "We have deployed teachers from other schools and they will be reporting for work on Friday. More teachers would be deployed, if needed," an official of the department said.

The IMA Group had adopted the school under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative and hired over 92 teachers on contract. It had reportedly instructed teachers not to report for work after June 10.