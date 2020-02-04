Govt to convert Victoria Hospital building into heritage structure, set up healthcare museum

A dedicated Healthcare Museum will come up in Bengaluru with the government deciding to convert the 120-year-old Victoria Hospital into a heritage structure.

The stone building of the Victoria Hospital was built by the British. As a new 1,000-bed hospital is coming up, the state government has decided to convert the existing stone building into a Healthcare Museum.

State Higher and Medical Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced the setting up of the Healthcare Museum at Victoria Hospital during his surprise visit to the hospital on Tuesday. "In the museum, we are planning to provide the entire picture of medical education and technology available in the medical education industry and about the future of medical education," said Narayan.

The museum will also provide space for medical students studying at government medical colleges.

The lab on future medical education will be set up soon after the inauguration of the 1,000-bed new hospital, which is coming up on the Victoria Hospital premises.