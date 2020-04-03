Govt to market fruits, vegetables to apartments in Bengaluru

Providing relief to thousands of farmers who had no access to markets to sell their farm produce due to lockdown, the state government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday decided to market these farm produces directly at apartment complexes, Nandini milk booths and Hopcoms stores across Bengaluru.

Facilitating the marketing and sale of farm produce, including vegetables and fruits, from adjoining districts, a high-level meeting comprising Mayor Goutham Kumar, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Horticulture Minister Dr KC Narayana Gowda and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar was held in Bengaluru on Friday.

The ministers and officials decided to hold a video conference with the Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF) and various Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) on Saturday.

The ministers on Friday morning collectively visited the APMC market at Dasanapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru. They personally inquired with farmers about the rate for their farm produce and also checked with traders about the market price.

APMC officials were directed to crack down on the middlemen racket and provide a direct market facility to farmers.

“Due to lockdown orders, it was difficult to transport farm produce. But with the CM’s intervention, the situation has eased out and farmers have been able to get their farm produce to the markets. In a day or two, the situation will improve,” Dr Narayana Gowda, horticulture minister said.

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar said: “We have decided to supply farm products directly to apartment complexes in and around Bengaluru through HOPCOMS. Hence we will hold a video conference with the RWAs on Saturday.”

He also said every ward in Bengaluru has many milk booths operated by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). “We have also decided to market fruits and vegetables at these KMF booths. The KMF chairperson has also consented for this,” he said.