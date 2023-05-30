Govt will support sustainable growth: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assured that the government will support sustainable growth, during a round table organised by Lions International on Monday.

The next round table by Lions International, based on the theme 'Corporate, Community and Sustainability', engaged experts from different sectors to identify roadblocks and strategise the way forward to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Participants included Sridhar L, Head, Sustainability at Bengaluru International Airport; B K Singh, Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; Venkat Garimella, Vice President, Sustainability at Schneider Electric India; Poonam Bir Kasturi, founder of Compostwali; and Prof A Damodaran, Distinguished Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).