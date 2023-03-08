Govt working to create special health system for Bengaluru: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday that the government is working to create a specially designed health system for Bengaluru, prioritising the health and education of its citizens.

Speaking after inaugurating the 100th Jan Aushadhi centre at Jayanagar, Bommai said 100 Namma Clinics are already operational across the city and another 100 will soon be functional.

“Every ward will have a Namma Clinic. We are also upgrading 19 Primary Health Care centres and four super speciality hospitals are under construction,” he said.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to start the Jan Aushadi programme to ensure everyone in the country gets medicines at an affordable price.