Govt working to create health system for B'luru: CM

Govt working to create special health system for Bengaluru: Bommai

Bommai hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to start the Jan Aushadi programme

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Mar 08 2023, 02:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 04:55 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday that the government is working to create a specially designed health system for Bengaluru, prioritising the health and education of its citizens.

Speaking after inaugurating the 100th Jan Aushadhi centre at Jayanagar, Bommai said 100 Namma Clinics are already operational across the city and another 100 will soon be functional.

“Every ward will have a Namma Clinic. We are also upgrading 19 Primary Health Care centres and four super speciality hospitals are under construction,” he said.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to start the Jan Aushadi programme to ensure everyone in the country gets medicines at an affordable price.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Dry spell turns forests into tinderbox

Dry spell turns forests into tinderbox

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?

Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?

Why the public university matters in India

Why the public university matters in India

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

 