Govt working to create special health system for Bengaluru: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday that the government is working to create a specially designed health system for Bengaluru, prioritising the health and education of its citizens.
Speaking after inaugurating the 100th Jan Aushadhi centre at Jayanagar, Bommai said 100 Namma Clinics are already operational across the city and another 100 will soon be functional.
“Every ward will have a Namma Clinic. We are also upgrading 19 Primary Health Care centres and four super speciality hospitals are under construction,” he said.
He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to start the Jan Aushadi programme to ensure everyone in the country gets medicines at an affordable price.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Dry spell turns forests into tinderbox
White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban
Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?
Why the public university matters in India
IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit
Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs
India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan
Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash
Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?
Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants