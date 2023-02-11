Guinness challenge: Akshar yoga centre aims for three records  

Akshar yoga centre aims for three Guinness records  

The event will involve 500 participants from around the world, besides 250 Karnataka State Police personnel, 150 underprivileged children, and 100 specially abled children

Udbhavi Balakrishna
  • Feb 11 2023, 04:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 08:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre is set to host over 1,000 participants in an attempt to set three new Guinness World Records in yoga asanas.

As part of the Mandala Yoga Festival 2023, led by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, participants will attempt to set records by having the most people simultaneously hold the ‘halasana’ (plough pose) for 90 seconds, ‘ustrasana’ (camel pose) for 60 seconds, and ‘vashishtasana’ (side plank pose) for 45 seconds. With this ambitious goal, the participants will demonstrate their strength and flexibility while honouring the ancient practice of yoga.

The event will involve 500 participants from around the world, besides 250 Karnataka State Police personnel, 150 underprivileged children, and 100 specially abled children. The global participants will come from 20 countries, 28 states, and eight Union Territories.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Skill Development and Science & Technology; Seemant Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police, ACB; Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP, Bengaluru East; and Dr Sharanappa, Joint Police Commissioner, will be present.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Guinness World Records

