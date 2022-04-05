Gym death: Woman had brain bleed, says autopsy report

A 44-year-old woman who collapsed and died while working out in the gym had experienced a ruptured aneurysm, police said, quoting the post-mortem report. They dispelled the earlier notion that she had died of a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

Vinaya Kumari Vittal collapsed while working out in a gym at GM Palya near CV Raman Nagar in eastern Bengaluru around 8 am on March 26. She was declared brought dead at a hospital shortly thereafter.

The jurisdictional Baiyappanahalli police initially suspected that she had suffered a heart attack or cardiac arrest. But the notion was dispelled by the autopsy report, which states that she died after an aneurysm in the brain ruptured, said Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

An aneurysm is ballooning at a weak spot in an artery wall. In Vinaya’s case, the rupture occurred in an aneurysm in her brain. When a person works out, their blood pressure goes up. Due to high blood pressure, some people experience bleeding in the brain, leading to death, doctors told the police.

Police have reviewed the CCTV footage of the gym that shows Vinaya collapsing in the gym. She hailed from Mangaluru and had been living in Malleshpalya near Kaggadasapura, East Bengaluru. She worked for a private company and was unmarried, police said.

