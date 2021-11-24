Gyms, pools to reopen in Bengaluru apartment complexes

The BBMP has allowed residents welfare associations (RWAs) to reopen swimming pools and gymnasiums at apartment complexes and gated communities that were shut for almost two years due to the Covid restrictions.

Rolling out a new advisory on Tuesday, the civic body told the RWAs that only those who are fully vaccinated should be allowed to use the swimming pool, besides ensuring residents use the facilities in batches.

“In every batch, only 50% of the residents will be allowed to use the facilities and the number of people allowed in should be displayed at the entrance,” the order said. After every batch is done, common facilities such as changing rooms, restrooms and walkways need to be sanitised thoroughly, the advisory said.

