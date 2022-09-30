HAL conclave deliberates on indigenisation

Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, on Friday called up industries to blend indigenisation activities with innovation to emerge as market leaders.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) indigenisation conclave on Make in India for Defence and Aerospace, held in hybrid mode in the city, a statement from HAL said.

“Defence Unicorns should be our target and it is possible to achieve this through renewed energy and self-belief. Ideas will not face dearth of funds”, Jaju said. Around 60 items to be indigenised were kept on display at the venue of the conclave.

The statement quoted C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL, as saying that HAL is collaborating with different stakeholders, including private industries, to indigenise "to a maximum extent" and the company is also focusing on design-stage indigenisation.